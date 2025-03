Cities may have the nightlife, but the convenience and affordability of the suburbs are becoming hot as the millennial generation moves into its homebuying phase. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic shook up workplace norms and superheated the housing market, folks have been flocking away from major urban centers.

In Colorado, for instance, lesser-known suburbs outside of Denver such as Boulder have become magnets for young parents, ranking among the biggest destinations for out-of-state millennials who chose to move in 2023. And companies are taking note of the trend as well: Many are establishing satellite offices and new headquarters in less urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in Ohio using data from Niche's 2024 Best Places to Live. Niche ranks places to live based on an array of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing costs, and quality of schools.

#30. Evendale, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 386

- Population: 2,663

- Median household income: $158,618

- Median home value: $388,600 (98% own)

- Median rent: $1,750 (2% rent)

- Top public schools: Sycamore High School (grade A+), Sycamore Junior High School (grade A+), Edwin H. Greene Intermediate Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

#29. Beachwood, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 370

- Population: 13,846

- Median household income: $105,346

- Median home value: $362,500 (58% own)

- Median rent: $1,903 (42% rent)

- Top public schools: Hilltop Elementary School (grade A+), Beachwood Middle School (grade A+), Beachwood High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Hawken School (grade A+), Laurel School (grade A+)

#28. Broadview Heights, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 367

- Population: 19,815

- Median household income: $97,902

- Median home value: $278,200 (83% own)

- Median rent: $1,038 (17% rent)

- Top public schools: Menlo Park Academy (grade A), Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School (grade A), Highland Drive Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Saint Ignatius High School (grade A+), Fuchs Mizrachi School (grade A), Walsh Jesuit High School (grade A)

#27. Moreland Hills, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 338

- Population: 3,440

- Median household income: $199,279

- Median home value: $520,200 (94% own)

- Median rent: $1,663 (6% rent)

- Top public schools: Solon Middle School (grade A+), Chagrin Falls High School (grade A), Ballard Brady Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Hawken School (grade A+), Laurel School (grade A+)

#26. The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 333

- Population: 6,051

- Median household income: $218,073

- Median home value: $1,102,600 (97% own)

- Median rent: $1,174 (3% rent)

- Top public schools: Indian Hill High School (grade A+), Sycamore High School (grade A+), Sycamore Junior High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

#25. Westlake, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 320

- Population: 34,027

- Median household income: $103,658

- Median home value: $310,600 (72% own)

- Median rent: $1,387 (28% rent)

- Top public schools: Menlo Park Academy (grade A), Lee Burneson Middle School (grade A), Westlake Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Lake Ridge Academy (grade A+), Saint Ignatius High School (grade A+), St. Edward High School (grade A)

#24. Sixteen Mile Stand, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 306

- Population: 3,677

- Median household income: $117,377

- Median home value: $578,500 (56% own)

- Median rent: $1,457 (44% rent)

- Top public schools: Sycamore High School (grade A+), Sycamore Junior High School (grade A+), Edwin H. Greene Intermediate Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

#23. Fairlawn, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 290

- Population: 7,697

- Median household income: $87,952

- Median home value: $227,900 (77% own)

- Median rent: $958 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Herberich Primary Elementary School (grade A), Fort Island Primary Elementary School (grade A), Copley-Fairlawn Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Archbishop Hoban High School (grade A), Our Lady of the Elms (grade A), St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (grade A)

#22. Perrysburg, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 288

- Population: 24,855

- Median household income: $98,419

- Median home value: $273,400 (62% own)

- Median rent: $1,155 (38% rent)

- Top public schools: Perrysburg Junior High School (grade A), Hull Prairie Intermediate School (grade A), Toth Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Maumee Valley Country Day School (grade A+), St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy (grade A), Notre Dame Academy (grade A)

#21. Kenwood, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 240

- Population: 8,287

- Median household income: $103,297

- Median home value: $309,700 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,812 (35% rent)

- Top public schools: Indian Hill High School (grade A+), Sycamore High School (grade A+), Walnut Hills High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

#20. Wyoming, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 232

- Population: 8,720

- Median household income: $137,917

- Median home value: $376,600 (90% own)

- Median rent: $1,243 (10% rent)

- Top public schools: Wyoming High School (grade A+), Wyoming Middle School (grade A), Hilltop Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

#19. Hudson, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 230

- Population: 23,005

- Median household income: $160,280

- Median home value: $417,300 (89% own)

- Median rent: $2,105 (11% rent)

- Top public schools: Hudson High School (grade A+), Hudson Middle School (grade A), East Woods Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Western Reserve Academy (grade A+), Archbishop Hoban High School (grade A), Our Lady of the Elms (grade A)

#18. Montgomery, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 225

- Population: 10,816

- Median household income: $142,244

- Median home value: $465,200 (89% own)

- Median rent: $1,440 (11% rent)

- Top public schools: Sycamore High School (grade A+), Sycamore Junior High School (grade A+), Montgomery Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

#17. Bay Village, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 214

- Population: 16,047

- Median household income: $118,816

- Median home value: $313,600 (92% own)

- Median rent: $1,125 (8% rent)

- Top public schools: Menlo Park Academy (grade A), Bay Middle School (grade A), Westerly Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Lake Ridge Academy (grade A+), Saint Ignatius High School (grade A+), St. Edward High School (grade A)

#16. Worthington, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 211

- Population: 14,997

- Median household income: $119,408

- Median home value: $378,200 (82% own)

- Median rent: $1,155 (18% rent)

- Top public schools: Olentangy Berlin High School (grade A), Metro Early College High School (grade A), Columbus Preparatory Academy (grade A)

- Top private schools: Columbus Academy (grade A+), The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+)

#15. Rocky River, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 210

- Population: 21,552

- Median household income: $90,459

- Median home value: $304,000 (70% own)

- Median rent: $1,129 (30% rent)

- Top public schools: Rocky River Middle School (grade A+), Kensington Intermediate School (grade A+), Rocky River High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Lake Ridge Academy (grade A+), Saint Ignatius High School (grade A+), St. Edward High School (grade A)

#14. Dublin, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 197

- Population: 48,893

- Median household income: $158,363

- Median home value: $478,400 (77% own)

- Median rent: $1,541 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Dublin Jerome High School (grade A+), Wyandot Elementary School (grade A+), Deer Run Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Columbus Academy (grade A+), The Wellington School (grade A+), St. Francis DeSales High School (grade A)

#13. Upper Arlington, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 189

- Population: 36,500

- Median household income: $144,705

- Median home value: $526,800 (79% own)

- Median rent: $1,423 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: Dublin Coffman High School (grade A+), Metro Early College High School (grade A), John Sells Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+), Bishop Hartley High School (grade A)

#12. Madeira, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 175

- Population: 9,426

- Median household income: $159,321

- Median home value: $432,900 (89% own)

- Median rent: $2,052 (11% rent)

- Top public schools: Indian Hill High School (grade A+), Walnut Hills High School (grade A+), Indian Hill Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

#11. Powell, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 168

- Population: 14,113

- Median household income: $182,736

- Median home value: $463,900 (92% own)

- Median rent: $1,904 (8% rent)

- Top public schools: Indian Springs Elementary School (grade A), Hyatts Middle School (grade A), Olentangy Berlin High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Wellington School (grade A+), St. Francis DeSales High School (grade A), Worthington Christian School K-12 (grade A)

#10. Bexley, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 150

- Population: 13,537

- Median household income: $138,929

- Median home value: $458,900 (77% own)

- Median rent: $1,187 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Bexley High School (grade A+), Metro Early College High School (grade A), Columbus Preparatory Academy (grade A)

- Top private schools: Columbus Academy (grade A+), The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+)

#9. South Russell, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 139

- Population: 3,966

- Median household income: $175,343

- Median home value: $387,600 (97% own)

- Median rent: $1,882 (3% rent)

- Top public schools: Chagrin Falls High School (grade A), Chagrin Falls Middle School (grade A), Chagrin Falls Intermediate Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Hawken School (grade A+), Gilmour Academy (grade A)

#8. Mason, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 136

- Population: 34,768

- Median household income: $121,082

- Median home value: $375,000 (78% own)

- Median rent: $1,685 (22% rent)

- Top public schools: William Mason High School (grade A+), Mason Intermediate Elementary School (grade A), Mason Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

#7. Solon, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 104

- Population: 24,053

- Median household income: $128,470

- Median home value: $366,900 (85% own)

- Median rent: $1,335 (15% rent)

- Top public schools: Solon High School (grade A+), Solon Middle School (grade A+), Parkside Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Hawken School (grade A+), Western Reserve Academy (grade A+)

#6. Ottawa Hills, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 79

- Population: 4,782

- Median household income: $171,250

- Median home value: $316,300 (88% own)

- Median rent: $2,006 (12% rent)

- Top public schools: Ottawa Hills High School (grade A), Toledo Early College High School (grade A), Ottawa Hills Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Maumee Valley Country Day School (grade A+), St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy (grade A), Notre Dame Academy (grade A)

#5. Oakwood, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 50

- Population: 9,496

- Median household income: $132,722

- Median home value: $313,300 (81% own)

- Median rent: $1,330 (19% rent)

- Top public schools: Dayton Regional STEM School (grade A+), Oakwood Junior High School (grade A+), Harman Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: The Miami Valley School (grade A+), Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School (grade A), Archbishop Alter High School (grade A)

#4. Pepper Pike, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 43

- Population: 6,778

- Median household income: $198,438

- Median home value: $514,800 (98% own)

- Median rent: $1,737 (2% rent)

- Top public schools: Ballard Brady Middle School (grade A), Moreland Hills Elementary School (grade A), Orange High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Hawken School (grade A+), Laurel School (grade A+)

#3. Shaker Heights, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 42

- Population: 29,157

- Median household income: $96,494

- Median home value: $273,300 (60% own)

- Median rent: $1,122 (40% rent)

- Top public schools: Menlo Park Academy (grade A), Shaker Heights High School (grade A), Fernway Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Hawken School (grade A+), Laurel School (grade A+)

#2. Mariemont, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 40

- Population: 3,493

- Median household income: $135,326

- Median home value: $501,300 (72% own)

- Median rent: $1,295 (28% rent)

- Top public schools: Mariemont Junior High School (grade A+), Walnut Hills High School (grade A+), Mariemont High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

#1. Blue Ash, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 9

- Population: 13,325

- Median household income: $113,558

- Median home value: $345,600 (66% own)

- Median rent: $1,478 (34% rent)

- Top public schools: Sycamore High School (grade A+), Sycamore Junior High School (grade A+), Edwin H. Greene Intermediate Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 40 states.