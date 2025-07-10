Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Cincinnati metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#10. Loveland Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Loveland City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 664 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#9. Madeira Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Madeira City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 381 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#8. Conner Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Boone County Public Schools, KY
- Enrollment: 860 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#7. Gray Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Boone County Public Schools, KY
- Enrollment: 1,007 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Rido // Shutterstock
#6. Highlands Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Fort Thomas Independent Schools, KY
- Enrollment: 733 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Rido // Shutterstock
#5. Mason Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Mason City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,665 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#4. Wyoming Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Wyoming City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 634 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock
#3. Indian Hill Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 548 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#2. Sycamore Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Sycamore Community School District, OH
- Enrollment: 859 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#1. Mariemont Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Mariemont City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 252 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+