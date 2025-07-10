Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Cincinnati metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#10. Loveland Middle School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Loveland City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 664 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Madeira Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Madeira City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 381 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#8. Conner Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Boone County Public Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 860 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#7. Gray Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Boone County Public Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 1,007 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#6. Highlands Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Fort Thomas Independent Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 733 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#5. Mason Middle School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Mason City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,665 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#4. Wyoming Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Wyoming City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 634 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#3. Indian Hill Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District, OH

- Enrollment: 548 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#2. Sycamore Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Sycamore Community School District, OH

- Enrollment: 859 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#1. Mariemont Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Mariemont City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 252 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+