Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Akron Early College High School

- Location: Akron City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 377 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#24. Revere High School

- Location: Revere Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 922 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#23. Jackson High School

- Location: Jackson Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 2,024 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#22. Lakewood High School

- Location: Lakewood City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,382 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#21. Copley High School

- Location: Copley-Fairlawn City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 947 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#20. Strongsville High School

- Location: Strongsville City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,844 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#19. Highland High School

- Location: Highland Local School District (Medina), OH

- Enrollment: 1,028 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#18. Kenston High School

- Location: Kenston Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 790 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#17. North Royalton High School

- Location: North Royalton City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,314 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. Twinsburg High School

- Location: Twinsburg City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,301 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School

- Location: Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,232 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Avon Lake High School

- Location: Avon Lake City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,152 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Bay High School

- Location: Bay Village City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 781 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Mayfield High School

- Location: Mayfield City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,598 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Shaker Heights High School

- Location: Shaker Heights City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,498 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. Cuyahoga Heights High School

- Location: Cuyahoga Heights Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 293 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Westlake High School

- Location: Westlake City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,066 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Avon High School

- Location: Avon Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,456 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Aurora High School

- Location: Aurora City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 987 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Rocky River High School

- Location: Rocky River City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 855 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Hudson High School

- Location: Hudson City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,507 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Beachwood High School

- Location: Beachwood City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 587 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Chagrin Falls High School

- Location: Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District, OH

- Enrollment: 586 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Orange High School

- Location: Orange City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 608 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Solon High School

- Location: Solon City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,483 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.