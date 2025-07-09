Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Youngstown metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Sharpsville

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 4,219

#24. Niles

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 18,301

#23. North Beaver Township

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 3,943

#22. Salem

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 11,805

#21. Wilmington Township

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 1,448

#20. Girard

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 9,521

#19. Lordstown

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,329

#18. Wilmington Township

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 2,655

#17. Struthers

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 9,995

#16. Campbell

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 7,812

#15. South Pymatuning Township

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 2,635

#14. McDonald

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,150

#13. Hubbard

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 7,600

#12. Hickory Township

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,401

#11. Mineral Ridge

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 4,012

#10. Austintown

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 30,215

#9. Howland Center

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 6,564

#8. Neshannock Township

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 9,771

#7. Cortland

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 7,091

#6. Hermitage

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 16,132

#5. Oakland

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 1,309

#4. Columbiana

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 6,800

#3. New Wilmington

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 2,291

#2. Poland

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 2,415

#1. Canfield

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 7,651