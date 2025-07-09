Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Toledo metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Walbridge
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 3,027
#24. Millbury
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 1,198
#23. Whiteford Township
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,593
#22. Oak Harbor
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,555
#21. Delta
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,728
#20. Genoa
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,011
#19. Rossford
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 6,315
#18. Wauseon
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 7,387
#17. Swanton
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 4,171
#16. Clyde
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 6,322
#15. Port Clinton
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 5,999
#14. Oregon
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 19,821
#13. Napoleon
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 8,561
#12. Holland
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 1,444
#11. Bowling Green
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 30,051
#10. Findlay
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 40,280
#9. Northwood
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 5,195
#8. Tiffin
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 17,814
#7. Lambertville
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 9,708
#6. Whitehouse
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 4,757
#5. Waterville
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 5,997
#4. Maumee
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 13,765
#3. Sylvania
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 19,038
#2. Perrysburg
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 25,065
#1. Ottawa Hills
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 4,796