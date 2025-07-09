Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Gates Mills
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 2,192
#24. Brecksville
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,656
#23. Strongsville
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 46,022
#22. Cleveland Heights
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 44,694
#21. Twinsburg
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 19,346
#20. Reminderville
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 5,370
#19. Highland Heights
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 8,619
#18. Avon
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 25,082
#17. Oberlin
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 8,054
#16. University Heights
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 13,508
#15. Chagrin Falls
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 4,209
#14. Orange
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,448
#13. Moreland Hills
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,442
#12. Fairlawn
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,689
#11. Lakewood
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 50,229
#10. Broadview Heights
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 19,768
#9. Beachwood
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,850
#8. Westlake
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 34,036
#7. Bay Village
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 15,992
#6. Solon
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 23,970
#5. Rocky River
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 21,490
#4. Hudson
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 23,007
#3. South Russell
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,972
#2. Shaker Heights
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 29,004
#1. Pepper Pike
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,807