Best-performing Ohio stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Ohio last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Stocks headquartered in Ohio, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. 32 stocks met the criteria in Ohio.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +10.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. Kroger Co. (KR)

- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$1.24)

- Market cap: $37.5 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Retail Trade

#29. Chemed Corp. (CHE)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$3.91)

- Market cap: $8.6 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Health Care and Social Assistance

#28. Cardinal Health (CAH)

- Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.41)

- Market cap: $26.7 billion

- Headquarters: Dublin

- Sector: Wholesale Trade

#27. RPM International (RPM)

- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.13)

- Market cap: $15.0 billion

- Headquarters: Medina

- Sector: Manufacturing

#26. Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$1.28)

- Market cap: $399.3 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Manufacturing

#25. Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$3.79)

- Market cap: $12.1 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

#24. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

- Last week price change: +1.1% (+$3.32)

- Market cap: $119.4 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Manufacturing

#23. Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW)

- Last week price change: +1.2% (+$4.33)

- Market cap: $90.5 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Manufacturing

#22. Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)

- Last week price change: +1.3% (+$1.69)

- Market cap: $20.8 billion

- Headquarters: Fairfield

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#21. Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

- Last week price change: +1.3% (+$18.36)

- Market cap: $30.5 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Manufacturing

#20. American Electric Power Company (AEP)

- Last week price change: +1.4% (+$1.31)

- Market cap: $52.3 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Utilities

#19. Firstenergy Corp. (FE)

- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$0.62)

- Market cap: $24.9 billion

- Headquarters: Akron

- Sector: Utilities

#18. Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH)

- Last week price change: +1.8% (+$10.42)

- Market cap: $76.4 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Manufacturing

#17. American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

- Last week price change: +1.9% (+$2.47)

- Market cap: $11.0 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#16. Timken Co. (TKR)

- Last week price change: +2.0% (+$1.69)

- Market cap: $5.9 billion

- Headquarters: North Canton

- Sector: Manufacturing

#15. Progressive Corp. (PGR)

- Last week price change: +2.3% (+$5.37)

- Market cap: $141.3 billion

- Headquarters: Mayfield Village

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#14. Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

- Last week price change: +2.3% (+$4.52)

- Market cap: $11.2 billion

- Headquarters: Euclid

- Sector: Manufacturing

#13. J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM)

- Last week price change: +2.7% (+$3.23)

- Market cap: $13.0 billion

- Headquarters: Orrville

- Sector: Manufacturing

#12. Welltower (WELL)

- Last week price change: +3.0% (+$3.45)

- Market cap: $72.7 billion

- Headquarters: Toledo

- Sector: Real Estate and Rental and Leasing

#11. Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

- Last week price change: +3.1% (+$23.64)

- Market cap: $79.5 billion

- Headquarters: Mason

- Sector: Public Administration

#10. Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

- Last week price change: +3.2% (+$6.39)

- Market cap: $8.0 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Wholesale Trade

#9. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

- Last week price change: +3.5% (+$1.44)

- Market cap: $28.5 billion

- Headquarters: Cincinnati

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#8. Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

- Last week price change: +3.6% (+$46.60)

- Market cap: $74.4 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Manufacturing

#7. Keycorp (KEY)

- Last week price change: +4.1% (+$0.68)

- Market cap: $16.1 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#6. Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

- Last week price change: +5.3% (+$0.73)

- Market cap: $21.2 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#5. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

- Last week price change: +5.5% (+$0.69)

- Market cap: $6.2 billion

- Headquarters: Cleveland

- Sector: Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction

#4. Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

- Last week price change: +5.6% (+$1.89)

- Market cap: $7.9 billion

- Headquarters: Columbus

- Sector: Retail Trade

#3. Nordson Corp. (NDSN)

- Last week price change: +7.4% (+$17.74)

- Market cap: $14.7 billion

- Headquarters: Westlake

- Sector: Manufacturing

#2. Owens Corning (OC)

- Last week price change: +7.6% (+$12.19)

- Market cap: $14.9 billion

- Headquarters: Toledo

- Sector: Manufacturing

#1. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

- Last week price change: +10.2% (+$15.07)

- Market cap: $12.7 billion

- Headquarters: Hilliard

- Sector: Manufacturing