Back-to-work order issued for 2 major Canada railroads. Union will comply, but lawsuit planned

TORONTO — (AP) — The Canadian arbitrator appointed to resolve a messy railroad labor dispute to protect the North American economy has ordered employees at the country's two major railroads back to work so both can resume operating.

Saturday's order means Canadian National will be able to continue operating the trains it restarted Friday morning just over a day after it locked out workers. But CPKC railroad likely won't be able to restart its operations before 12:01 a.m. Monday, when workers were ordered to return.

The Teamsters union representing workers said that it will comply with the order and send its members back on the job, but it will also move forward with a legal challenge of the arbitration order.

“This decision by the CIRB sets a dangerous precedent. It signals to Corporate Canada that large companies need only stop their operations for a few hours, inflict short-term economic pain, and the federal government will step in to break a union,” said Paul Boucher, President of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents more than 9,000 engineers, conductors and dispatchers.

“The rights of Canadian workers have been significantly diminished today,” Boucher added.

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon order the lockouts to end just over 16 hours after they began because government officials couldn't bear to watch the economic disaster unfold if the railroads remained shut down.

Businesses all across Canada and the United States said they would quickly face a crisis without rail service because they rely on freight railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products. Without regular deliveries, many businesses would possibly have to cut production or even shut down.

Canadian National trains started running again Friday morning but the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference threatened to go on strike there starting Monday morning. Saturday's order nullifies that strike threat. CPKC workers have been on strike since the lockout began early Thursday, and the railroad’s trains have remained idle.

“While CN is disappointed an agreement could not be reached at the bargaining table, the company is satisfied that this order effectively ends the unpredictability that has been negatively impacting supply chains for months,” the railroad said in a statement. “CN remains focused on safely getting goods moving again, as efficiently as possible.”

At the same time the Canadian railroads have been struggling to reach agreements with their union, major U.S. railroads have made a flurry of deals in recent days.

CSX announced the first deals on Wednesday — months before the current contract expires and before the start of the traditional national bargaining process that typically drags on for years — then announced seven more contracts Friday. All together, the new contracts cover more than half the railroad’s workforce. Norfolk Southern and BNSF followed suit, announcing four deals each with some of their 13 unions on Friday.

The deals will help the U.S. rail industry avoid the kind of difficult labor dispute that drove it to the brink of a strike two years ago before Congress and President Joe Biden stepped in to impose a contract.

