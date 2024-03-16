Authorities order residents to shelter in place after shootings in suburban Philadelphia township

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. — (AP) — Several people were shot after gunfire erupted early Saturday in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade and shutting down a children's theme park, authorities said.

Middletown Township police said Saturday morning that there were “confirmed shootings” in neighboring Falls Township in Eastern Pennsylvania that resulted in “several gunshot victims.” Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area, warning residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

Police said it wasn’t known yet if the shootings were “targeted or random.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in social media posts that he has asked the Pennsylvania State Police to assist local law enforcement agencies.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican who represents Bucks County, said in social media posts that there had been “a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township.”

He said he was “in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect.”

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice. The area’s Target store and other businesses chose to close as well. Further details about the shootings and suspect or suspects weren't immediately released.

