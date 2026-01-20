Anthony Joshua's driver arraigned after deadly crash in southwest Nigeria

SAGAMU, Nigeria — The driver in a deadly car crash that injured British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and killed his two friends in Nigeria was arraigned on Tuesday on four counts, including dangerous driving causing death and driving without a valid national driver's license.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, appeared at a local court in southwestern Ogun state following the accident in December that occurred near the economic hub of Lagos.

Kayode was driving Joshua and his friends in a Lexus SUV when it hit a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which links Ogun state to Lagos, causing minor injuries to Joshua and the death of his two close associates, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele. Officials later said they found the driver to be driving at high speed.

The defendant was first charged early January for dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and driving without a valid national driver's license. He was at the time granted bail of 5 million naira ($3,480).

The defendant arrived at the Sagamu Magistrates Court in Ogun on Tuesday morning wearing a black hoodie and black trousers and in the company of his lawyers.

The court, however, adjourned the trial until Feb. 25 following a request by prosecutors.

Defense lawyers appeared to push back the application for adjournment. "Coupled with the fact that the matter is slated for definite hearing for today, and their witnesses are in court, nothing stops the court from going on,” Abiodun Olalekan, the defense counsel, told reporters.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, returned to the United Kingdom after the accident that raised questions about road safety in Nigeria.

Joshua has family roots in Nigeria and he briefly attended boarding school there as a child. He also holds Nigerian nationality.

