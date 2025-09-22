4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts the San Francisco Bay Area and people report feeling a sharp shake

BERKELEY, Calif. — (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 rocked the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, waking up many people, with more 22,000 saying they felt it, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was just east-southeast of Berkeley, the survey said. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. PDT.

People posted online that they felt their homes shake. Bay Area Rapid Transit posted on X that trains were running at reduced speeds as it completes safety track inspections. It told commuters to expect delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide.

San Francisco Mayor Dan Lurie posted online about the quake, saying “first responders are assessing any impact to our city, and we will give an update later today.”

“Things were shaking in our newsroom,” posted Dave Clark, a news anchor for KTVU-TV. "It caught everyone off guard.”

News stations reported that people as far south as Salinas, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Berkeley, felt it.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were any injuries or significant damage.

