The 30 most popular homes for sale in Youngstown

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Youngstown metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 365 Brookfield Ave, Masury, OH 44438
- Views: 510
- List price: $71,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,174
- Price per square foot: $32.89
#2. 1341 Kenneth St, Youngstown, OH 44505
- Views: 369
- List price: $69,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,008
- Price per square foot: $69.35
#3. 571 Buckeye Dr, South Pymatuning Twp, PA 16150
- Views: 326
- List price: $162,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#4. 9714 Salem Warren Rd, Salem, OH 44460
- Views: 292
- List price: $63,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,434
- Price per square foot: $43.93
#5. 3930 Sunset Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512
- Views: 275
- List price: $72,500
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,132
- Price per square foot: $34.01
#6. 115, Fleetwood Wheatland, PA 16161
- Views: 271
- List price: $99,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#7. 4808, Leffingwell Canfield, OH 44406
- Views: 266
- List price: $314,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,429
- Price per square foot: $129.27
#8. 57 E Main Rd, Newton Falls, OH 44444
- Views: 262
- List price: $35,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,468
- Price per square foot: $23.84
#9. 432 Taylor Ave, Girard, OH 44420
- Views: 260
- List price: $99,999
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,053
- Price per square foot: $94.97
#10. 2169 Salt Springs Rd, Mcdonald, OH 44437
- Views: 257
- List price: $130,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,512
- Price per square foot: $85.98
#11. 14980 Salem Alliance Rd, Salem, OH 44460
- Views: 252
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,944
- Price per square foot: $154.27
#12. 722 Airport Rd, NW Warren, OH 44481
- Views: 251
- List price: $330,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#13. 8936 Stetson Dr, NE Warren, OH 44484
- Views: 250
- List price: $259,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,552
- Price per square foot: $167.46
#14. 60 Warner Rd, Hubbard, OH 44425
- Views: 248
- List price: $324,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,188
- Price per square foot: $148.49
#15. 3691 Lyntz Townline Rd, SW Lordstown, OH 44481
- Views: 247
- List price: $289,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,884
- Price per square foot: $153.40
#16. 2430 Redgate Ln, Youngstown, OH 44511
- Views: 247
- List price: $174,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,930
- Price per square foot: $90.62
#17. 5581 Struthers Rd, Struthers, OH 44471
- Views: 242
- List price: $280,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#18. 3696 State Route, 534 Southington, OH 44470
- Views: 234
- List price: $335,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,848
- Price per square foot: $181.28
#19. 570 S 7th St, Sharpsville, PA 16150
- Views: 233
- List price: $215,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,052
- Price per square foot: $104.78
#20. 8441 State Route, 46 North Bloomfield, OH 44450
- Views: 232
- List price: $424,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 4,078
- Price per square foot: $104.19
#21. 124 Wengler Ave, Sharon, PA 16146
- Views: 229
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#22. 813 Brookfield Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512
- Views: 227
- List price: $170,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,366
- Price per square foot: $124.45
#23. 80 Squires Ct, Canfield, OH 44406
- Views: 227
- List price: $479,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,674
- Price per square foot: $179.32
#24. 370 S Bon Air Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509
- Views: 226
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,040
- Price per square foot: $144.13
#25. 249 Central Parkway Ave, SE Warren, OH 44483
- Views: 225
- List price: $80,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,848
- Price per square foot: $43.29
#26. 1445 E County Line Rd, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440
- Views: 224
- List price: $60,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,150
- Price per square foot: $52.17
#27. 4684 Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406
- Views: 224
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,175
- Price per square foot: $218.39
#28. 232 Edna St, Poland, OH 44514
- Views: 224
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,528
- Price per square foot: $118.28
#29. 3296 Cricket Dr, Youngstown, OH 44511
- Views: 221
- List price: $194,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#30. 245 Diehl, S Leavittsburg, OH 44430
- Views: 215
- List price: $39,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.