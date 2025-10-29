The 30 most popular homes for sale in Youngstown

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Youngstown metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 365 Brookfield Ave, Masury, OH 44438

- Views: 510

- List price: $71,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,174

- Price per square foot: $32.89

- See 365 Brookfield Ave, Masury, OH 44438 on Redfin.com

#2. 1341 Kenneth St, Youngstown, OH 44505

- Views: 369

- List price: $69,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,008

- Price per square foot: $69.35

- See 1341 Kenneth St, Youngstown, OH 44505 on Redfin.com

#3. 571 Buckeye Dr, South Pymatuning Twp, PA 16150

- Views: 326

- List price: $162,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 571 Buckeye Dr, South Pymatuning Twp, PA 16150 on Redfin.com

#4. 9714 Salem Warren Rd, Salem, OH 44460

- Views: 292

- List price: $63,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,434

- Price per square foot: $43.93

- See 9714 Salem Warren Rd, Salem, OH 44460 on Redfin.com

#5. 3930 Sunset Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512

- Views: 275

- List price: $72,500

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,132

- Price per square foot: $34.01

- See 3930 Sunset Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 on Redfin.com

#6. 115, Fleetwood Wheatland, PA 16161

- Views: 271

- List price: $99,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 115, Fleetwood Wheatland, PA 16161 on Redfin.com

#7. 4808, Leffingwell Canfield, OH 44406

- Views: 266

- List price: $314,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,429

- Price per square foot: $129.27

- See 4808, Leffingwell Canfield, OH 44406 on Redfin.com

#8. 57 E Main Rd, Newton Falls, OH 44444

- Views: 262

- List price: $35,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,468

- Price per square foot: $23.84

- See 57 E Main Rd, Newton Falls, OH 44444 on Redfin.com

#9. 432 Taylor Ave, Girard, OH 44420

- Views: 260

- List price: $99,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,053

- Price per square foot: $94.97

- See 432 Taylor Ave, Girard, OH 44420 on Redfin.com

#10. 2169 Salt Springs Rd, Mcdonald, OH 44437

- Views: 257

- List price: $130,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,512

- Price per square foot: $85.98

- See 2169 Salt Springs Rd, Mcdonald, OH 44437 on Redfin.com

#11. 14980 Salem Alliance Rd, Salem, OH 44460

- Views: 252

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,944

- Price per square foot: $154.27

- See 14980 Salem Alliance Rd, Salem, OH 44460 on Redfin.com

#12. 722 Airport Rd, NW Warren, OH 44481

- Views: 251

- List price: $330,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 722 Airport Rd, NW Warren, OH 44481 on Redfin.com

#13. 8936 Stetson Dr, NE Warren, OH 44484

- Views: 250

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,552

- Price per square foot: $167.46

- See 8936 Stetson Dr, NE Warren, OH 44484 on Redfin.com

#14. 60 Warner Rd, Hubbard, OH 44425

- Views: 248

- List price: $324,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,188

- Price per square foot: $148.49

- See 60 Warner Rd, Hubbard, OH 44425 on Redfin.com

#15. 3691 Lyntz Townline Rd, SW Lordstown, OH 44481

- Views: 247

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,884

- Price per square foot: $153.40

- See 3691 Lyntz Townline Rd, SW Lordstown, OH 44481 on Redfin.com

#16. 2430 Redgate Ln, Youngstown, OH 44511

- Views: 247

- List price: $174,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,930

- Price per square foot: $90.62

- See 2430 Redgate Ln, Youngstown, OH 44511 on Redfin.com

#17. 5581 Struthers Rd, Struthers, OH 44471

- Views: 242

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 5581 Struthers Rd, Struthers, OH 44471 on Redfin.com

#18. 3696 State Route, 534 Southington, OH 44470

- Views: 234

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,848

- Price per square foot: $181.28

- See 3696 State Route, 534 Southington, OH 44470 on Redfin.com

#19. 570 S 7th St, Sharpsville, PA 16150

- Views: 233

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,052

- Price per square foot: $104.78

- See 570 S 7th St, Sharpsville, PA 16150 on Redfin.com

#20. 8441 State Route, 46 North Bloomfield, OH 44450

- Views: 232

- List price: $424,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 4,078

- Price per square foot: $104.19

- See 8441 State Route, 46 North Bloomfield, OH 44450 on Redfin.com

#21. 124 Wengler Ave, Sharon, PA 16146

- Views: 229

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 124 Wengler Ave, Sharon, PA 16146 on Redfin.com

#22. 813 Brookfield Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512

- Views: 227

- List price: $170,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,366

- Price per square foot: $124.45

- See 813 Brookfield Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512 on Redfin.com

#23. 80 Squires Ct, Canfield, OH 44406

- Views: 227

- List price: $479,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,674

- Price per square foot: $179.32

- See 80 Squires Ct, Canfield, OH 44406 on Redfin.com

#24. 370 S Bon Air Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509

- Views: 226

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,040

- Price per square foot: $144.13

- See 370 S Bon Air Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509 on Redfin.com

#25. 249 Central Parkway Ave, SE Warren, OH 44483

- Views: 225

- List price: $80,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,848

- Price per square foot: $43.29

- See 249 Central Parkway Ave, SE Warren, OH 44483 on Redfin.com

#26. 1445 E County Line Rd, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

- Views: 224

- List price: $60,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,150

- Price per square foot: $52.17

- See 1445 E County Line Rd, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 on Redfin.com

#27. 4684 Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

- Views: 224

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,175

- Price per square foot: $218.39

- See 4684 Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406 on Redfin.com

#28. 232 Edna St, Poland, OH 44514

- Views: 224

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,528

- Price per square foot: $118.28

- See 232 Edna St, Poland, OH 44514 on Redfin.com

#29. 3296 Cricket Dr, Youngstown, OH 44511

- Views: 221

- List price: $194,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 3296 Cricket Dr, Youngstown, OH 44511 on Redfin.com

#30. 245 Diehl, S Leavittsburg, OH 44430

- Views: 215

- List price: $39,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 245 Diehl, S Leavittsburg, OH 44430 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.