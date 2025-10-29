The 30 most popular homes for sale in Mansfield

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Mansfield metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 479 Ross Rd, Bellville, OH 44813
- Views: 242
- List price: $365,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,494
- Price per square foot: $244.31
#2. 832 State Route, 314 N Mansfield, OH 44903
- Views: 175
- List price: $269,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,827
- Price per square foot: $147.73
#3. 65 Logan Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907
- Views: 158
- List price: $294,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,472
- Price per square foot: $200.34
#4. 1689 Middle Bellville Rd, Mansfield, OH 44904
- Views: 142
- List price: $238,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,459
- Price per square foot: $163.74
#5. 2733 Stafford Dr, Mansfield, OH 44904
- Views: 141
- List price: $268,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,722
- Price per square foot: $156.16
#6. 212, Penn Mansfield, OH 44903
- Views: 140
- List price: $119,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,655
- Price per square foot: $72.45
#7. 1691 Willowick Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907
- Views: 139
- List price: $390,000
- Beds: 8 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#8. 126 Dawson Ave, Mansfield, OH 44906
- Views: 137
- List price: $60,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,310
- Price per square foot: $45.80
#9. 1085 Lewis Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903
- Views: 136
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,032
- Price per square foot: $159.94
#10. 2641 State Route, 430 Mansfield, OH 44903
- Views: 132
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,901
- Price per square foot: $172.01
#11. 6247 State Route, 61 Shelby, OH 44875
- Views: 120
- List price: $612,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,759
- Price per square foot: $221.82
#12. 1875 Mansfield-Lucas Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903
- Views: 118
- List price: $289,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,440
- Price per square foot: $201.32
#13. 601 Karlson Dr, Mansfield, OH 44904
- Views: 118
- List price: $339,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,752
- Price per square foot: $194.01
#14. 400 Garver Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903
- Views: 114
- List price: $649,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#15. 174 W Main St, Lucas, OH 44843
- Views: 104
- List price: $260,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,352
- Price per square foot: $192.31
#16. 405 Plainview Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907
- Views: 104
- List price: $89,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,464
- Price per square foot: $61.41
#17. 2735 Millsboro Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903
- Views: 104
- List price: $594,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,208
- Price per square foot: $185.32
#18. 2714 Lucas Perrysville Rd, Lucas, OH 44843
- Views: 103
- List price: $175,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,464
- Price per square foot: $119.54
#19. 57 Mayfair Rd, Lexington, OH 44904
- Views: 102
- List price: $240,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,340
- Price per square foot: $179.10
#20. 5800 Ankneytown Rd, Bellville, OH 44813
- Views: 94
- List price: $349,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,644
- Price per square foot: $212.59
#21. 78 S Home Rd, Mansfield, OH 44906
- Views: 93
- List price: $124,500
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 948
- Price per square foot: $131.33
#22. 559 Poorman Rd, Bellville, OH 44813
- Views: 92
- List price: $nan
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#23. 147 Wimbledon Dr, Mansfield, OH 44906
- Views: 91
- List price: $205,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#24. 607 Kirkwood Dr, Mansfield, OH 44904
- Views: 90
- List price: $230,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,727
- Price per square foot: $133.18
#25. 3596 St, Rt 39 Shelby, OH 44875
- Views: 87
- List price: $220,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,612
- Price per square foot: $136.48
#26. 3362 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903
- Views: 87
- List price: $1,600,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,602
- Price per square foot: $347.67
#27. 2884 Clearview Dr, Lexington, OH 44904
- Views: 86
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,230
- Price per square foot: $177.13
#28. 701 Ashland Rd, Mansfield, OH 44905
- Views: 85
- List price: $169,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,422
- Price per square foot: $119.48
#29. 1179 Burkwood Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907
- Views: 85
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,944
- Price per square foot: $110.39
#30. 561 Morrison Ave, Mansfield, OH 44904
- Views: 83
- List price: $244,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,474
- Price per square foot: $166.15
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.