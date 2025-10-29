The 30 most popular homes for sale in Lima

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Lima metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 427 S Kenilworth Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 238

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,314

- Price per square foot: $125.28

- See 427 S Kenilworth Ave, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#2. 2050 Sandy Ln, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 151

- List price: $309,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,717

- Price per square foot: $113.73

- See 2050 Sandy Ln, Lima, OH 45806 on Redfin.com

#3. 711 Taylor Ave, Lima, OH 45801

- Views: 150

- List price: $45,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,344

- Price per square foot: $33.48

- See 711 Taylor Ave, Lima, OH 45801 on Redfin.com

#4. 2530 Circle Dr, Cridersville, OH 45806

- Views: 142

- List price: $374,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,830

- Price per square foot: $204.37

- See 2530 Circle Dr, Cridersville, OH 45806 on Redfin.com

#5. 14101 Allentown Rd Rd, Spencerville, OH 45887

- Views: 141

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 5,176

- Price per square foot: $72.45

- See 14101 Allentown Rd Rd, Spencerville, OH 45887 on Redfin.com

#6. 1630 W Market St, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 119

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,140

- Price per square foot: $96.62

- See 1630 W Market St, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#7. 2227 Seneca Dr, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 118

- List price: $309,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,372

- Price per square foot: $130.65

- See 2227 Seneca Dr, Lima, OH 45806 on Redfin.com

#8. 3495 Woodhaven Ln, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 114

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,483

- Price per square foot: $171.95

- See 3495 Woodhaven Ln, Lima, OH 45806 on Redfin.com

#9. 2100 University Blvd, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 99

- List price: $159,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,345

- Price per square foot: $118.22

- See 2100 University Blvd, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#10. 2511 Debbie Dr, Lima, OH 45807

- Views: 97

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,554

- Price per square foot: $129.21

- See 2511 Debbie Dr, Lima, OH 45807 on Redfin.com

#11. 120 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 95

- List price: $65,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,954

- Price per square foot: $33.27

- See 120 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#12. 37 Beaumont Pl, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 93

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,519

- Price per square foot: $141.54

- See 37 Beaumont Pl, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#13. 600 Dingledine Ave, Lima, OH 45804

- Views: 81

- List price: $84,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,104

- Price per square foot: $76.90

- See 600 Dingledine Ave, Lima, OH 45804 on Redfin.com

#14. 1835 Huntington Dr, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 80

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,807

- Price per square foot: $127.23

- See 1835 Huntington Dr, Lima, OH 45806 on Redfin.com

#15. 2320 London Dr, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 77

- List price: $294,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,626

- Price per square foot: $112.15

- See 2320 London Dr, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#16. 1805 Huntington Dr, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 74

- List price: $155,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,872

- Price per square foot: $82.80

- See 1805 Huntington Dr, Lima, OH 45806 on Redfin.com

#17. 5065 Amherst Rd, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 73

- List price: $480,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $137.14

- See 5065 Amherst Rd, Lima, OH 45806 on Redfin.com

#18. 745 Brice Ave, Lima, OH 45801

- Views: 72

- List price: $99,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,915

- Price per square foot: $52.17

- See 745 Brice Ave, Lima, OH 45801 on Redfin.com

#19. 7180 W State Rd, Lima, OH 45807

- Views: 70

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,512

- Price per square foot: $138.89

- See 7180 W State Rd, Lima, OH 45807 on Redfin.com

#20. 6526 Bellefontaine Rd, Lima, OH 45804

- Views: 68

- List price: $74,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,317

- Price per square foot: $56.87

- See 6526 Bellefontaine Rd, Lima, OH 45804 on Redfin.com

#21. 204 W North St, Elida, OH 45807

- Views: 67

- List price: $132,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 955

- Price per square foot: $138.22

- See 204 W North St, Elida, OH 45807 on Redfin.com

#22. 136 E O'Connor Ave, Lima, OH 45801

- Views: 65

- List price: $67,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,248

- Price per square foot: $53.69

- See 136 E O'Connor Ave, Lima, OH 45801 on Redfin.com

#23. 1200 N Main St, Lima, OH 45801

- Views: 65

- List price: $114,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,352

- Price per square foot: $84.99

- See 1200 N Main St, Lima, OH 45801 on Redfin.com

#24. 521 S Broadway St, Spencerville, OH 45887

- Views: 64

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,745

- Price per square foot: $80.23

- See 521 S Broadway St, Spencerville, OH 45887 on Redfin.com

#25. 1206 Rice Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 63

- List price: $145,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,643

- Price per square foot: $88.25

- See 1206 Rice Ave, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#26. 606 N West St, Lima, OH 45801

- Views: 59

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,391

- Price per square foot: $89.86

- See 606 N West St, Lima, OH 45801 on Redfin.com

#27. 608 Primrose Pl, S Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 58

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,154

- Price per square foot: $186.31

- See 608 Primrose Pl, S Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

#28. 785 Holly St, Lima, OH 45804

- Views: 58

- List price: $40,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,191

- Price per square foot: $33.59

- See 785 Holly St, Lima, OH 45804 on Redfin.com

#29. 3948 Chestnut Oak Trl, Lima, OH 45807

- Views: 56

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,926

- Price per square foot: $170.88

- See 3948 Chestnut Oak Trl, Lima, OH 45807 on Redfin.com

#30. 419 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 55

- List price: $89,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,440

- Price per square foot: $61.81

- See 419 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.