The 30 most popular homes for sale in Cleveland

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Cleveland metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 2875 Chagrin River Rd, Hunting Valley, OH 44022

- Views: 17,514

- List price: $17,995,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 10 | Square feet: 20,686

- Price per square foot: $869.91

- See 2875 Chagrin River Rd, Hunting Valley, OH 44022 on Redfin.com

#2. 2831 Fairmount Blvd, # 2831 Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

- Views: 819

- List price: $1,499,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,129

- Price per square foot: $292.26

- See 2831 Fairmount Blvd, # 2831 Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 on Redfin.com

#3. 9929 Chillicothe Rd, Kirtland, OH 44094

- Views: 729

- List price: $299,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,745

- Price per square foot: $109.11

- See 9929 Chillicothe Rd, Kirtland, OH 44094 on Redfin.com

#4. 8405 Lucerne Dr, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

- Views: 688

- List price: $699,995

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $250.00

- See 8405 Lucerne Dr, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 on Redfin.com

#5. 38038 Ridge Rd, Willoughby, OH 44094

- Views: 658

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,608

- Price per square foot: $172.55

- See 38038 Ridge Rd, Willoughby, OH 44094 on Redfin.com

#6. 10770 Locust Grove Dr, Chardon, OH 44024

- Views: 648

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,391

- Price per square foot: $221.17

- See 10770 Locust Grove Dr, Chardon, OH 44024 on Redfin.com

#7. 428 Prospect St, Wellington, OH 44090

- Views: 640

- List price: $264,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 428 Prospect St, Wellington, OH 44090 on Redfin.com

#8. 62 W Bel Meadow Ln, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

- Views: 638

- List price: $339,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 62 W Bel Meadow Ln, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022 on Redfin.com

#9. 526 Vineland Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140

- Views: 631

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,360

- Price per square foot: $355.65

- See 526 Vineland Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140 on Redfin.com

#10. 3356 Daleford Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120

- Views: 616

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,082

- Price per square foot: $141.69

- See 3356 Daleford Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120 on Redfin.com

#11. 11242 Old State Rd, Chardon, OH 44024

- Views: 611

- List price: $299,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,860

- Price per square foot: $161.29

- See 11242 Old State Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 on Redfin.com

#12. 3451 W 98th St, Cleveland, OH 44102

- Views: 605

- List price: $115,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,446

- Price per square foot: $79.53

- See 3451 W 98th St, Cleveland, OH 44102 on Redfin.com

#13. 11235 Pekin Rd, Newbury, OH 44065

- Views: 603

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,640

- Price per square foot: $138.26

- See 11235 Pekin Rd, Newbury, OH 44065 on Redfin.com

#14. 20962 Sydenham Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

- Views: 584

- List price: $1,499,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,782

- Price per square foot: $396.35

- See 20962 Sydenham Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 on Redfin.com

#15. 561 Upland Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140

- Views: 582

- List price: $949,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,580

- Price per square foot: $368.18

- See 561 Upland Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140 on Redfin.com

#16. 6248 S Woodlane Dr, Mayfield Village, OH 44143

- Views: 572

- List price: $284,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,691

- Price per square foot: $168.48

- See 6248 S Woodlane Dr, Mayfield Village, OH 44143 on Redfin.com

#17. 3706 Woodway Ave, Parma, OH 44134

- Views: 566

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,454

- Price per square foot: $113.48

- See 3706 Woodway Ave, Parma, OH 44134 on Redfin.com

#18. 2736 Green Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

- Views: 562

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,888

- Price per square foot: $138.50

- See 2736 Green Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 on Redfin.com

#19. 13800 Fairhill Rd, # 515 Shaker Heights, OH 44120

- Views: 554

- List price: $34,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,053

- Price per square foot: $32.29

- See 13800 Fairhill Rd, # 515 Shaker Heights, OH 44120 on Redfin.com

#20. 13901 Larchmere Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120

- Views: 548

- List price: $459,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,524

- Price per square foot: $182.21

- See 13901 Larchmere Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120 on Redfin.com

#21. 2234 Olive Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

- Views: 520

- List price: $339,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,314

- Price per square foot: $258.75

- See 2234 Olive Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 on Redfin.com

#22. 10718 Drexel Ave, Cleveland, OH 44108

- Views: 516

- List price: $65,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,986

- Price per square foot: $21.77

- See 10718 Drexel Ave, Cleveland, OH 44108 on Redfin.com

#23. 8145 Chagrin Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

- Views: 514

- List price: $564,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,900

- Price per square foot: $194.79

- See 8145 Chagrin Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 on Redfin.com

#24. 31105 Roxbury Park Dr, Bay Village, OH 44140

- Views: 514

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,768

- Price per square foot: $232.22

- See 31105 Roxbury Park Dr, Bay Village, OH 44140 on Redfin.com

#25. 21262 S Woodland Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

- Views: 504

- List price: $749,990

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,876

- Price per square foot: $260.78

- See 21262 S Woodland Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 on Redfin.com

#26. 2568 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

- Views: 486

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,968

- Price per square foot: $144.91

- See 2568 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106 on Redfin.com

#27. 32756 Washington Ct, Solon, OH 44139

- Views: 483

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,496

- Price per square foot: $193.78

- See 32756 Washington Ct, Solon, OH 44139 on Redfin.com

#28. 14605 S Woodland Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120

- Views: 480

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,520

- Price per square foot: $111.11

- See 14605 S Woodland Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120 on Redfin.com

#29. 3076 Lander Rd, Pepper Pike, OH 44124

- Views: 480

- List price: $699,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,855

- Price per square foot: $245.15

- See 3076 Lander Rd, Pepper Pike, OH 44124 on Redfin.com

#30. 37300 Jackson Rd, Moreland Hills, OH 44022

- Views: 477

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,345

- Price per square foot: $297.46

- See 37300 Jackson Rd, Moreland Hills, OH 44022 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.