24-year-old man killed in Memorial Day crash at Ohio vacation destination

KELLEYS ISLAND — A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash that sent his car into Lake Erie early on Memorial Day, our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO, reported.

The crash was reported in the early morning hours on Monday on Kelleys Island, a popular vacation destination in northern Ohio.

Wesley S. Finley, a 24-year-old man from East Bernstadt, Kentucky, was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang on West Lakeshore Drive when he went off the left side of the road, WOIO reported.

The Mustang hit several metal fenceposts, a deck, and several rocks before overturning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told WOIO that it finally stopped when it was partially submerged in Lake Erie.

Finley, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died from his injuries suffered in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.

