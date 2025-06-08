21-year-old fatally stabs roommate; injures stepfather, mother

AKRON, Ohio — A 21-year-old fatally stabbed his roommate and injured his stepfather and mother on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Akron Police were called out to the 12000 block of Bee Bee Circle around 1:06 a.m. for reports of a domestic fight, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a release, a 911 dispatcher said a man had assaulted his mother and the altercation had escalated to at least one person being stabbed.

The suspect was later identified as 21-year-old Antoine Pixley.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man and a 22-year-old man who had both been stabbed, WOIO-19 reported.

Bother were taken to local hospitals. The 22-year-old, later identified as Pixley’s roommate, was pronounced dead.

The 44-year-old man was identified as Picley’s stepfather.

Officers determined that Pixley had fled the scene in a car before police arrived, WOIO-19 reported.

After coordinating with surrounding law enforcement agencies. authorities were able to locate an abandoned car in the 3100 block of Gilchrist Road with a knife inside.

After deploying a K-9 unit and conducting an extensive search, police were able to arrest Pixley, WOIO-19 reported.

He is being charged with murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group