2 injured in shooting near Taco Fest

COLUMBUS — Two people were injured in a shooting near Taco Fest in Columbus.

Around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, officers will the Columbus Division of Police were called to the intersection of North Peal Street and Bollinger Place, near Goodale Park, on reports of a shooting, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and is described as being in stable condition, according to police.

Another victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in “reportedly” stable condition, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Earlier Saturday evening, the Columbus Taco Fest took place at Goodale Park.

Visitors were told to leave around 8 p.m., two hours earlier than scheduled, due to reported fights, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Police said at least one person was detained, but it is unclear at this time if they were a suspect.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether it was related to Taco Fest.

The shooting remains under investigation.

