Win tickets to the VOA Country Music Festival

Win tickets to the VOA Country Music Fest from WHIO!

WHIO is excited to announce we’re partnering with the Voices of America Country Music Fest to give you a chance to win the hottest ticket of the summer!

VOA Country Music Fest is bringing 35 of Country Music’s favorite artists to West Chester, OH August 7th-10th. Performers include Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozey, Nate Smith, Carly Pearce and more!

Register below for your chance to win a pair of weekend passes to the festival.

Single day and weekend passes are available now. Secure your spot before passes sell out!

All weekend pass holders get the Thursday Kick Off Night free.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/13/2025 – 8/3/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive two weekend passes to the VOA Country Music Fest (ARV: $500). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2025 Cox Media Group