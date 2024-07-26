Win tickets to see Creed at Riverbend Music Center

Win tickets from the Evening Edge with Todd Hollst on WHIO!

Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to see CREED at Riverbend Music Center, Friday, August 2nd. Register below for this exclusive opportunity from The Evening Edge with Todd Hollst. You can hear the Evening Edge Monday through Friday, 5-7pm, on WHIO radio.

THIS SHOW IS SOLD OUT! Doors open at 5:30--Showtime 7pm. Contest entry window will close at 7pm, Thursday, August 1.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/26/2024 – 8/1/2024 at 7PM. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see CREED at Riverbend Music Center. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2024 Cox Media Group