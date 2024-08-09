Win tickets to see Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa at Fraze Pavilion

Win tickets from WHIO to see Joe Bonamassa at Fraze Pavilion!

WHIO Radio welcomes Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa to Fraze Pavilion, Tuesday, August 20th. Register below tickets to this amazing show!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/9/2024 – 8/16/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the show (ARV: $60). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2024 Cox Media Group