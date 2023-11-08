Win a Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Cream Pie from Jubie's Creamery!

The Evening Edge with Todd Hollst is giving you the a chance to win a unique desert for your Thanksgiving dinner this year. Jubie’s Creamery has created a Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Cream Pie that will undoubtedly be a highlight of your Thanksgiving dinner!

Register below for your chance with a $40 gift certificate to use at Jubie’s Creamery for a Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Cream Pie or any of their other tasty treats.

Jubie’s Creamery has two great locations: 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd in Fairborn, and their newest location in Moraine, at 2749 W. Alex Bell Rd.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/8/2023 – 11/15/2023. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive $40 Jubie’s Creamery Gift Certificates. (ARV: $40). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409