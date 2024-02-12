Win a pair of Earrings from Crash Jewelry and Tires Unlimited

Win a pair of unique earrings from Tires Unlimited and Crash Jewelry

The Evening Edge is giving you and opportunity to win a unique pair of earrings from Crash Jewelry in Beverly Hills, California, courtesy of our good friend at Tires Unlimited.

CRASH Jewelry uses metal from luxury automobiles that have been in fender-benders. No one was hurt in these fender-benders–most of the cars they repair are all high-end, late model autos from dealerships, valet parking lots, etc., where they have received a lot of damage. Many of the vehicles they repurpose are owned by celebrities, athletes, musicians, and others in the entertainment industry. Their body shop has been in business since 1979 and their jewelry studio is located inside one of the body shop garages in West Los Angeles.

Check out the WHITE WALL BOUTIQUE at Tires Unlimited for more unique items like these.

Register below for your chance to win these unique earrings from Crash Jewelry, country of Tires Unlimited in Kettering.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/14/2024-2/14/2024 6:45pm est. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One pair of earrings from Crash Jewelry (ARV: $100 ). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

