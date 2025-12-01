Win a hard-to-find Cheez-It Holiday House Kit from The Evening Edge on WHIO Radio

Win a Cheez-It Holiday House Kit from The Evening Edge on WHIO!

Hey Edge Heads, these Cheez-It Holiday House Kits are flying off the shelves and many people are having a hard time finding them. My friend Jami bought extras with the intention of having me give one away on my show. How cool is that!? So, here’s your chance to win one.

Register below and you could be decorating your own gingerbread style Cheez-It house, courtesy of my friend Jami, and The Evening Edge on WHIO Radio.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/1/2025 – 12/14/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a CHEEZ-T HOLIDAY HOUSE KIT. (ARV: $15). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2025 Cox Media Group