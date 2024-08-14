Win an Evening Edge with Todd Hollst Coffee Mug

Win and Evening Edge with Todd Hollst Coffee Mug! Win and Evening Edge with Todd Hollst Coffee Mug!

Would you look at this! What’s an amazing surprise from my friend and Edge Head David Crawford. He made me a number of these awesome Evening Edge Jackpot Coffee Mugs to give away on the show. If you’d like to win one, register below and maybe you can have morning coffee with me (actually, a reasonable facsimile of me on the mug). JACKPOT!

I’ll draw one lucky winner at random each week until the mugs are gone and will contact you if you’re the winner. Good luck and thanks for listening and supporting the Evening Edge on WHIO Radio.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/14/2024 – 9/30/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Each week during contest, one (1) winner(s) will receive an Evening Edge Coffee Mug (ARV: $10). WINNER MUST PICK UP MUG AT WHIO STUDIOS. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

