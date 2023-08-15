Win $1,000 With WHIO Radio’s Back To School Bucks Contest

WHIO Radio's Back To School Bucks Contest

As kids across the Miami Valley are heading back to school we at WHIO Radio want to make this back-to-school season a little easier by giving you $1,000 and $1,000 to give to your favorite school or charity of your choice.

Enter our Back To School Buck$ Contest below for your chance to win $1,000 for yourself and $1,000 for your favorite school or charity of your choice.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/31/2023-8/30/2023. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive $1000 for themselves and $1000 to donate to their favorite charity. (ARV: $2000). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2023 Cox Media Group

Latest Trending