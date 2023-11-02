WHIO Radio Presents: An Evening with Brian Kilmeade

WHIO Radio presents a special evening with the Fox & Friends host, Brian Kilmeade, celebrating the release of his new book, “Teddy and Booker T.: How Two American Icons Blazed a Path for Racial Equality”.

Join us for this special event. You’ll get a copy of the book and a rare opportunity to spend time with Brian “up close and personal.” The seats are very limited to allow every guest a chance to meet Brian and get a picture with him. Also, Brian will give a presentation on his new book, followed by a Q&A session.

The event will take place at the Cox Media Group Ohio Media Center, the home of WHIO Radio.

Event Details

Date: Friday, December 8th, 2023

Friday, December 8th, 2023 Time: 7 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM

7 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM Location: Cox Media Group Ohio Innovation Center (1611 S Main St., Dayton, OH 45409)

Cox Media Group Ohio Innovation Center (1611 S Main St., Dayton, OH 45409) Parking is free.

Light snacks will be available.

Additional copies of “Teddy and Booker T.: How Two American Icons Blazed a Path for Racial Equality”, as well as other Brian Kilmeade’s book titles will be available for purchase at the event or you can purchase the book right now via Books A Million.

Again, due to the nature of the event - seating is extremely limited to provide time for each ticket holder to spend time meeting Brian.

©2021 Cox Media Group