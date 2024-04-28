WHIO Radio hosts donation drive for The House of Bread

What: WHIO Radio House of Bread food donation drive

WHIO Radio House of Bread food donation drive When: 5 AM – 9 AM, May 10th, 2024

5 AM – 9 AM, May 10th, 2024 Drop-off location (non-perishable items and supplies only): Cox Media Group Ohio parking lot (1611 S Main St., Dayton, OH 45409)

WHIO Radio’s House of Bread Donation Drive is back

House of Bread is a non-profit community kitchen located right here in Dayton, OH. On average, the organization welcomes 300 people a day serving hot, nutritious lunchtime meals to anyone in need seven days a week, 365 days a year. It takes $4 to feed one person or $1200 to help those in need for just one day.

Listen to 1290 and 95.7 WHIO Radio’s Miami Valley Morning News to learn more about House of Bread, its mission, and its impact on our community. Join host Larry Hansgen and Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz on the morning of May 10th, 5 AM – 9 AM, at the Cox Media Group Ohio parking lot as we collect non-perishable food items and supplies benefitting this charitable organization.

Other ways to help:

Donate via check: Mail your support directly to House of Bread ((9 Orth Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402). Please no cash.

Mail your support directly to House of Bread ((9 Orth Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402). Please no cash. Donate online: You can donate online anytime at HouseOfBread.org/Donate.

You can donate online anytime at HouseOfBread.org/Donate. Perishable food donations: If you are interested in donating perishable food items that are frozen or need refrigeration, please contact House of Bread at 937-239-8859 for specific guidelines on what they can accept. While any kind of donations are greatly appreciated, the organization has to ensure food safety for its guests.

If you are interested in donating perishable food items that are frozen or need refrigeration, please contact House of Bread at 937-239-8859 for specific guidelines on what they can accept. While any kind of donations are greatly appreciated, the organization has to ensure food safety for its guests. Alternative drop-off location: Donations can also be dropped off on any weekday at the House of Bread warehouse location between 8:30 AM and 3 PM (9 Orth Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402).

LIST OF ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST

General:

Pasta noodles : elbow, penne, shells, and pasta sauce

: elbow, penne, shells, and pasta sauce Rice : white or brown

: white or brown Peanut butter and jelly : plastic containers

: plastic containers White sugar

Cream soups for cooking : cream of chicken, potato, mushroom

: cream of chicken, potato, mushroom Cornmeal or cornbread mixes

Salad dressing (ranch, French, Italian): large sizes

Mayonnaise and relish

For the Kitchen:

Pan Spray (e.g. Pam)

(e.g. Pam) Spices for cooking

Ranch dressing mix

Children’s Items:

Baby wipes

Baby diapers, sizes 3 to 6

Pull Ups for toddlers/preschoolers

Baby and toddler-friendly foods

Stuffed animals and Hot Wheels cars

Coloring books and crayons

Healthy portable snacks, such as goldfish or raisins

Hygiene Items:

Soap or shower gels

Deodorant

Toothpaste and brushes

Fingernail clippers

Shampoo/body lotion

Razors and shaving cream

Combs and brushes

Thank you for your support of this wonderful organization!

If you have any questions about WHIO Radio House of Bread event, please email ksenia.mayakova@cmg.com.

