WHIO Radio hosts donation drive for The House of Bread

- What: WHIO Radio House of Bread food donation drive
- When: 5 AM – 9 AM, May 10th, 2024
- Drop-off location (non-perishable items and supplies only): Cox Media Group Ohio parking lot (1611 S Main St., Dayton, OH 45409)
WHIO Radio’s House of Bread Donation Drive is back
House of Bread is a non-profit community kitchen located right here in Dayton, OH. On average, the organization welcomes 300 people a day serving hot, nutritious lunchtime meals to anyone in need seven days a week, 365 days a year. It takes $4 to feed one person or $1200 to help those in need for just one day.
Listen to 1290 and 95.7 WHIO Radio’s Miami Valley Morning News to learn more about House of Bread, its mission, and its impact on our community. Join host Larry Hansgen and Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz on the morning of May 10th, 5 AM – 9 AM, at the Cox Media Group Ohio parking lot as we collect non-perishable food items and supplies benefitting this charitable organization.
Other ways to help:
- Donate via check: Mail your support directly to House of Bread ((9 Orth Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402). Please no cash.
- Donate online: You can donate online anytime at HouseOfBread.org/Donate.
- Perishable food donations: If you are interested in donating perishable food items that are frozen or need refrigeration, please contact House of Bread at 937-239-8859 for specific guidelines on what they can accept. While any kind of donations are greatly appreciated, the organization has to ensure food safety for its guests.
- Alternative drop-off location: Donations can also be dropped off on any weekday at the House of Bread warehouse location between 8:30 AM and 3 PM (9 Orth Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402).
LIST OF ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST
General:
- Pasta noodles: elbow, penne, shells, and pasta sauce
- Rice: white or brown
- Peanut butter and jelly: plastic containers
- White sugar
- Cream soups for cooking: cream of chicken, potato, mushroom
- Cornmeal or cornbread mixes
- Salad dressing (ranch, French, Italian): large sizes
- Mayonnaise and relish
For the Kitchen:
- Pan Spray (e.g. Pam)
- Spices for cooking
- Ranch dressing mix
Children’s Items:
- Baby wipes
- Baby diapers, sizes 3 to 6
- Pull Ups for toddlers/preschoolers
- Baby and toddler-friendly foods
- Stuffed animals and Hot Wheels cars
- Coloring books and crayons
- Healthy portable snacks, such as goldfish or raisins
Hygiene Items:
- Soap or shower gels
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste and brushes
- Fingernail clippers
- Shampoo/body lotion
- Razors and shaving cream
- Combs and brushes
Thank you for your support of this wonderful organization!
If you have any questions about WHIO Radio House of Bread event, please email ksenia.mayakova@cmg.com.
