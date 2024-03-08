The Evening Edge “I GOT MOONED” Eclipse Party Contest

Dayton will be the epicenter of the national eclipse on April 8th, and the Evening Edge with Todd Hollst on WHIO radio, is giving you a shot a winning a private eclipse party, sponsored by Fricker’s and Grismer Tire & Auto.
One lucky winner and 20 of their friends, will be Todd’s guest on the front lawn on WHIO radio, and enjoy the TOTAL ECLIPSE with a catered party by Fricker’s! Plus, the winner will win a $50 Fricker’s gift card, 4 FREE oil changes from Grismer Tire & Auto, and everyone will take a home some great Evening Edge Eclipse parting gifts.
Register below for you chance to “GET MOONED” with the Evening Edge with Todd Hollst!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/08/2024 – 4/03/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive the Evening Edge “I GOT MOONED” Private Eclipse Party. (ARV: $100). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409
