EDGE HEAD EXCLUSIVE: WIN TICKETS TO SEE THE FAB FOUR AT THE ROSE MUSIC CENTER

Win tickets to see The Fab Four from the Evening Edge with Todd Hollst on WHIO!

The world’s premier Beatles tribute band, The Fab Four, will be at the Rose Music Center this Friday night. They’re celebrating the “USA Meets The Beatles!” 60th Anniversary Concert. We’ve received a block of tickets to the show and we want to give them to you!

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this amazing show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/25/2025 10AM – 6/25/2025 11:59PM. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: TEN (10) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the show. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2025 Cox Media Group