What are King Charles III favorite songs? A new Apple radio show gives answers

LONDON — (AP) — It’s a playlist fit for a king — literally.

A new program of music features tracks by artists including Bob Marley, Grace Jones, Kylie Minogue and Raye, all chosen by King Charles III.

"The King's Music Room" on Apple Music Radio features Charles talking about songs from around the 56-nation Commonwealth that have formed the soundtrack of his life, from 1930s standards to disco, reggae and Afrobeats.

Recorded in the king’s office at Buckingham Palace, it’s being released as “an interesting and innovative way” to celebrate Commonwealth Day, Charles said.

He said the collection includes “songs which have brought me joy.”

Apple did not reveal the full playlist ahead of the show's release on Monday. In the past, Charles has cited songs by Three Degrees, Barbra Streisand, Edith Piaf, Leonard Cohen and Miriam Makeba as among his favorites.

A trailer released Friday features the 76-year-old king introducing the project from behind a desk inside Buckingham Palace, intercut with a band of military guardsmen in the palace courtyard playing Marley’s reggae classic “Could You Be Loved.”

The Commonwealth is made up of countries on five continents, most of them former British colonies, ranging from populous India and vast Canada to tiny Tuvalu.

Charles is the bloc’s ceremonial head, following in the footsteps of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who visited almost every member nation, some multiple times, during her 70-year reign. But the king is not head of state in most Commonwealth nations, who generally have mixed feelings about the former colonial power.

Composer Errollyn Wallen, who holds the title Master of the King’s Music, said “the Commonwealth has produced more than its fair share of wonderful songs, singers, and musicians, and this fun and eclectic collection is a great reminder of this treasure trove of creativity.”

