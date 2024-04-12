'Wacky Pet Name' finalists announced

Does your pet have a wacky name?

Admittedly, my dogs Lily and Luna, don’t have super creative or interesting names. Both dogs are named after characters in the Harry Potter movies, which my wife is a huge fan of--yes, she named them both. Plus, having only a single name makes it’s easier to yell at them when they’re being naughty.

Nationwide Insurance is conducting a competition to find the wackiest pet names in the United States. You can vote for your favorite in three categories: Dogs, Cats and the wild card group, Exotic Pets. You can see the names of the finalists here and cast your vote.

My vote for the wackiest named dog goes to “Molly From Corporate.” For the wackiest car name, I’m giving “Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator” my sacred vote. And for the wackiest exotic pet name, for me, it’s a no brainer: a turtle from Texas named “Midsize Sedan.”

Todd











