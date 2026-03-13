Trump ally Ric Grenell stepping down as Kennedy Center president

WASHINGTON — Richard Grenell, the longtime Republican foreign policy adviser who oversaw far reaching changes at the Kennedy Center that prompted many artists to abandon the iconic performing arts venue, will step down as the institution's president.

The development was first reported on Friday by Axios and later confirmed by a person familiar with the plans who requested anonymity because the news was not yet public. The person said the change will be announced at a board meeting scheduled for Monday at the White House. Matt Floca, the vice president of facilities operations, is expected to succeed Grenell.

Grenell's departure comes as the Kennedy Center prepares to close this summer for a two-year renovation. Grenell was a central player in President Donald Trump’s push to dramatically overhaul the Kennedy Center soon after he returned to office. A month into his administration, Trump ousted the Kennedy Center’s leadership, filled the board of trustees with his supporters and announced he had been elected the board’s chair.

More recently, Trump attached his name to the building.

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