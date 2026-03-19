Tina Turner's name, image, likeness and most music catalog rights acquired by Pophouse

NEW YORK — Pophouse Entertainment has acquired Tina Turner's name, image and likeness rights as well as the majority share of her music catalog rights from music company BMG, it announced Thursday.

The Swedish company, co-founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, is known for their digital avatars and immersive experiences.

Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos would not disclose the deal's financial details or describe the company's plans for the Turner acquisition but told The Associated Press “that one of the reasons that we were so interested in Tina is because she has such an incredible visual presence and such an incredible stage energy. And so, we’re very much looking at projects that can portray that and try to recreate that to some degree.”

“What we want to do is really help to consolidate her legacy,” she added. “I think that Tina Turner is up there, or is going to be up there, with the Elvises and the Marilyn Monroes of the world.”

Koravos would not confirm if a digital avatar is on the way. She did say Pophouse will announce plans in the next six months.

Turner, known as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" for her chart-topping hits such as "What's Love Got to Do With It," "The Best" and "Proud Mary," died in 2023 at 83. Across her multidecade career, Turner won 12 Grammy Awards — including a Lifetime Achievement Award — was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and 2021, was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005 and sold over 150 million records worldwide.

Conversations for the Pophouse deal began after her death. Koravos told the AP that BMG still holds a percentage of her catalog. She said Turner's estate was not involved “as a counterparty but certainly involved and in the sense of informed and participating in the conversations.”

“Tina Turner’s voice and spirit shaped modern music and popular culture,” Alistair Norbury, president of BMG U.K., Continental Europe and APAC, wrote in a statement. “Our responsibility, alongside Pophouse and the Estate, is to ensure her work continues to resonate with audiences around the world, while remaining true to the strength, independence and originality that defined her career.”

One of many musical investments

Pophouse has been making investments outside of Sweden as of late. In 2024, hard rock quartet Kiss sold their catalog, brand name and intellectual property to Pophouse in a deal estimated to be over $300 million. Previously, the band partnered with Pophouse to develop digitized avatars of themselves, which they revealed onstage at the final night of their 2023 farewell tour.

The cutting-edge technology was created by George Lucas' special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, in partnership with Pophouse. The same companies teamed up for the "ABBA Voyage" show in London, where fans could attend a full concert by the Swedish band in their heyday, as performed by their own digital avatars.

Also in 2024, Cyndi Lauper entered a partnership with Pophouse, which included the sale of the majority share of her music.

"Most suits, when you tell them an idea, their eyes glaze over, they just want your greatest hits," Lauper told the AP at Pophouse's Stockholm headquarters at the time. "But these guys are a multimedia company, they're not looking to just buy my catalog, they want to make something new."

“I think what interests artists, and the estates of artists in some cases, is that there aren’t very many people who are talking to them about what they want to achieve, creatively, around their body of work,” Koravos says. “So I think that is interesting to people, it's interesting to artists, who have got creative projects in their heads that they would like some support realizing. And those are the people we’re interested in talking to.”

“We’re not trying to be a major (label),” she adds. “It’s not a volume game for us. We want to acquire 10 or 12 really unique properties that have even more unique projects attached to them.”

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