Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to host their wedding Friday at Madison Square Garden, AP source says

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have their wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the security plans.

The festivities will kick off with a smaller rehearsal dinner planned for Thursday night, the official said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the events.

Speculation about the superstar singer and football player's nuptials has built to a frenzy in recent days, following weeks of unconfirmed reports that it would take place over July Fourth weekend at one of New York's iconic landmarks.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Wednesday that a permit had been filed for a “large event” at Madison Square Garden.

“We are fully prepared,” he added. “There isn’t anything to share beyond that.”

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police “will of course have a detail in place," but also declined to go into further detail.

This week, crews have been unloading equipment from trucks outside the Manhattan arena. A large carpet was briefly unveiled outside one entrance and then promptly removed.

Nothing has been publicly confirmed by the couple, despite multiple requests from The Associated Press to Swift’s representative for comment, including on Wednesday.

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