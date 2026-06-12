Tamar Braxton opens 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame in dynamic tribute to Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart

NEW YORK — Tamar Braxton opened a spirited 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony Thursday night with a tribute to a new inductee — the game-changing R&B songwriter, producer and rapper Christopher "Tricky" Stewart — with one of the biggest songs he's known for: Beyoncé's "Single Ladies."

A few other tracks he's responsible for? Rihanna's "Umbrella," Mariah Carey's "Touch My Body" and Justin Bieber's "Baby."

Dallas Austin, a songwriter and producer known for work with Boyz ll Men and Madonna, introduced Stewart. “Think about that catalog,” he said, listing off those zeitgeist-shifting records. “Those are cultural moments."

Stewart thanked God, his family, artists he's worked with and mentors — giving a special shout out to Grammy award-winning music producer Antonio "L.A." Reid and the iconic singer-songwriter Babyface. "I wanted to be like L.A. and Baby," he reflected.

It set the tone for an event with a lot to celebrate. The gala, held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, also features a wide variety of inductees: Taylor Swift, Kiss' Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, the songwriting duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle (known for Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It"), and songwriter Walter Afanasieff (Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You").

Swift has no doubt brought new eyes to this year's ceremony, and with good reason — her songwriting has undeniably shaped contemporary pop music trends. She is the youngest woman to ever be inducted in the Hall of Fame. (The man who beat her? Stevie Wonder, who started his recording career at 13, it was announced on stage.)

Kiss founders Simmons and Stanley — fresh off the band's farewell — will also be recognized for their glam rock classics "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "I Love It Loud."

In addition to Swift, Simmons and Stanley, nominees this year include the soft rock legend Loggins ("Footloose," "Danny's Song") and the alt-rock icon Morissette ("You Oughta Know," "Ironic").

Last year's inductees included George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, Ashley Gorley, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, The Beach Boys' Mike Love and Tony Macaulay.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song. Some already in the hall include Gloria Estefan, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond and Phil Collins.

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