Steph Curry scores a 3-book deal, starting with a "personal reflection" on his life and career

NEW YORK — (AP) — Steph Curry has a deal with a Random House Publishing Group imprint that you could call a 3-point play.

The NBA superstar has agreed to release three books through One World, beginning Sept. 9 with “Shot Ready," which Curry is calling a “personal reflection” on his life on and off the court. The book also includes more than 100 photographs.

“I want to use my story to connect with people of different backgrounds and help them solve the puzzle of their own potential,” Curry said in a statement released Saturday through One World. "This book is a celebration of the work that happens in the shadows, the creativity that fuels every move, and the mindfulness that keeps me grounded. I hope ‘Shot Ready’ inspires readers to embrace their own journey, trust the process, and always find joy in the pursuit of excellence.”

Curry's book will be published in partnership with Unanimous Media, which he co-founded with Erick Peyton. Curry's other publishing projects have included two picture books with Penguin Young Readers.

