‘A Star Is Born’ producer Lynette Howell Taylor elected president of Oscars org

Veteran producer Lynette Howell Taylor has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Taylor will succeed Janet Yang in the role, presiding over the organization that puts on the Oscars, film academy CEO Bill Kramer said Thursday.

An academy member since 2014, Taylor has served the organization in several high-profile positions, including as vice president and chair of the awards committee. She’s also a prolific film producer whose works include “A Star Is Born” (2018), “Blue Valentine” and “The Accountant.” She also produced the 92nd Oscars broadcast. Taylor is now the fifth woman to lead the film academy.

The outgoing president, Yang, was elected to the position in 2022 and served in the role for the maximum of three years.

Kramer said in a statement that Taylor has been a vital part of the board of governors and singled out how she “revitalized our awards work.” Several officers were also elected by the board, including actor Lou Diamond Phillips as chair of the equity and inclusion committee and producer Jennifer Fox, who will chair the awards committee.

“This is an exceptional group of Academy members who will advance the Academy’s mission, support our membership around the world, ensure our long-term financial stability, and celebrate the achievements of the global filmmaking community,” Kramer said.

After years of declining ratings, the Oscars have been on an upswing the past few years. March's broadcast, in which "Anora" won five Oscars, drew some 19.7 million viewers, a slight uptick from the ceremony the year prior, when "Oppenheimer" dominated. The organization has already announced that Conan O'Brien will return as host in 2026 and has made several big changes for the future, including adding a stunt design award, starting with films released in 2027, and one for casting directors, which goes into effect this year.

