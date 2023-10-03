Popular rock band coming to Ohio next year

CINCINNATI — A popular rock band will be coming to Ohio next year.

The Foo Fighters are bringing their ‘Everything or Nothing at all’ tour to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, the band announced Monday.

The concert will be on July 25 and tickets will go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Citi card members will have access to the presale starting today at 10 a.m. until Thursday night at 10 p.m., according to Live Nation.

They will be making other stops in New York City, Boston, Hershey, Pennsylvania, Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle.

The band is currently on tour in the U.S. through the end of this month before heading to the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

The first 2024 U.S. Shows Announced for Everything or Nothing At All Tour!!!



Public on sale is Friday, October 6th at 10am local time. More to come...



Tickets to all upcoming shows here: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu#FF2024 pic.twitter.com/1cx71o5UcT — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 2, 2023

