Popular rock band coming to Ohio next year

By WHIO Staff

Through the years CULVER CITY, CA - OCTOBER 28: Musician Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs on VH1 Storytellers on October 28, 2009 in Culver City, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) (John Shearer/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — A popular rock band will be coming to Ohio next year.

The Foo Fighters are bringing their ‘Everything or Nothing at all’ tour to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, the band announced Monday.

The concert will be on July 25 and tickets will go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Citi card members will have access to the presale starting today at 10 a.m. until Thursday night at 10 p.m., according to Live Nation.

They will be making other stops in New York City, Boston, Hershey, Pennsylvania, Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle.

The band is currently on tour in the U.S. through the end of this month before heading to the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

