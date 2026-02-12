PEN America names Summer Lopez and Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf as permanent CEOs

NEW YORK — PEN America announced Thursday that interim CEOs Summer Lopez and Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf have been appointed to permanently oversee the century-old literary and free expression organization.

“Summer and Clarisse have been the guiding force behind PEN America’s extraordinary literary programming and robust defense of free expression,” Dinaw Mengestu, president of PEN's board of trustees, said in a statement. “They are relentless advocates for writers and our staff and members, helping to build a stronger and more engaged organization — one that stands firmly by its values and is prepared to meet the extraordinary challenges ahead.”

Before taking on their current positions, Lopez had been serving as chief program officer for free expression programs and Rosaz Shariyf as chief program officer for literary programs.

Lopez, 48, and Rosaz Shariyf, 49, stepped in near the end of 2024 after the departure of Suzanne Nossel, who had served since 2013. Nossel presided over an era of growth and heightened visibility for PEN but faced ongoing criticism in 2023-24 over PEN's response to the Israel-Hamas war. With hundreds of writers alleging that Nossel and other PEN officials were reluctant to criticize Israel and slow to defend the rights of Palestinians, the organization canceled its awards ceremony and “World Voices” festival in 2024 after numerous nominees and attendees dropped out.

Both events resumed last year.

PEN also backs prison writing and translation programs, compiles reports on book bans, academic and press freedom and other issues and advocates for dissidents and political prisoners worldwide. PEN's annual dinner gala is scheduled for May 14, with author Ann Patchett and film producer Jason Blum among the guests of honor.

