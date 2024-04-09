Now what do I do with all these eclipse glasses?

Todd and his collection of eclipse glasses.

So, now that the eclipse has come and gone, what should you do with your eclipse glasses? Well, there are a few things you can do with them. First and foremost, they aren’t recyclable, so don’t throw them in your recycle bin.

You can always save them for the 2044 eclipse. According to the American Astronomical Society, they don’t expire and you can use them as long as they have no punctures, scratches, tears and the filters remain in tact.

Now, if you want to do something charitable, you can donate them to Astronomers Without Borders. They’ll send them to schools and children’s organizations around the world for them to use when it’s eclipse time in their neck of the woods.

Or, you can do what I’m planning on doing. I’m going to put my old glasses into a padded envelope with a note and leave them to my grand kids and great-grand kids, telling them I wore the glasses during the Great American Eclipse of 2024, and that they can use them in 2099, the next time Ohio experiences full eclipse totality.

Todd







