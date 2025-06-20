No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner featured on Andrea Bocelli's new single

ROME — (AP) — Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner is featured on Andrea Bocelli's new single, "Dust and Glory" that was released Friday.

The song, which blends Italian and English, mixes Bocelli's vocals with spoken verses from Sinner.

It’s a tribute to the struggle and beauty of life’s journey, and “the fine line that turns dust into glory.”

There’s also an accompanying four-minute music video featuring private footage from the childhoods of both Italian stars, with current scenes filmed at Bocelli’s home in Tuscany.

“Talent doesn’t exist; it has to be earned,” Sinner says in the recording.

“Sharing this journey with Jannik was fascinating," Bocelli said. "We’re from different worlds but close in commitment and discipline in the constant search for authenticity and beauty. I have always been his fan, fascinated not only by his talent, but also by his humility and his inner strength.”

Sinner added: “I am very honored and happy to be part of this project with Andrea, who for 30 years has been a unique and extraordinary voice, a flag of our country in the world. I could never have imagined hearing my voice in one of his songs, all this is a strong emotion.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.