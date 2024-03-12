Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Jessica Parker are among the nominees for London's Olivier Awards

LONDON — (AP) — An acclaimed revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard" and a play about the travails of England's national soccer team lead the race for the Olivier Awards recognizing work on the London stage.

The 11 nominations for “Sunset Boulevard” announced Tuesday include best actress in a musical for Nicole Scherzinger, a former member of girl group the Pussycat Dolls, and best actor for Tom Francis. The Jamie Lloyd-directed production is due to transfer to Broadway later this year.

James Graham's "Dear England" got nine nominations including best new play and best actor for Joseph Fiennes, who plays Gareth Southgate, the coach who has restored the team's fortunes.

Other acting nominees include Andrew Scott for one-man Chekhov adaptation “Vanya,” “Succession” star Sarah Snook for her solo show “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Sarah Jessica Parker for Neil Simon comedy “Plaza Suite” and Sophie Okonedo for Greek tragedy “Medea.”

Musical performance contenders include Daniel Mays and Marisha Wallace for “Guys and Dolls," which is also nominated for best musical revival.

The nominees for best new play are “Dear England,” Jez Butterworth’s “The Hills of California,” Jack Thorne’s “The Motive and the Cue” and Beth Steel’s “Till the Stars Come Down.”

The best new musical contenders are “The Little Big Things,” “Next to Normal,” “Operation Mincemeat” and “A Strange Loop.”

Winners of the Oliviers — the U.K. equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards — will be announced April 14 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Hannah Waddingham, a West End musical star before she found TV fame as the owner of a struggling soccer team on "Ted Lasso," is due to host the ceremony for a second year.

The prizes were founded in 1976 and named for the late actor-director Laurence Olivier. Winners are chosen by voting groups of stage professionals and theatergoers.

Last year's acting winners included Paul Mescal for "A Streetcar Named Desire" and Jodie Comer for "Prima Facie."

