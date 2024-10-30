Nicky Jam withdraws endorsement of Donald Trump over comedian's 'garbage' comment about Puerto Rico

NEW YORK — (AP) — Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Nicky Jam has withdrawn his endorsement of Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election a month after appearing at a rally for the candidate.

Tony Hinchcliffe, a comic who called Puerto Rico "garbage" before a packed Trump rally in New York appears to be the catalyst.

“The reason why I supported Donald Trump was because I thought he was the best for the economy in the United States, where many Latinos live, many of us Latinos live, myself included, many immigrants who are suffering because of the economy and him, being a businessman, I thought it was the best move,” Jam said in Spanish, in a video statement posted to his official Instagram page.

"Never in my life did I think that a month later a comedian was going to come to criticize my country and speak badly of my country and therefore, I renounce any support for Donald Trump, and I sidestep any political situation. Respect Puerto Rico, Nicky Jam."

Representatives for Jam did not immediately respond to the Associated Press’ request for comment.

Puerto Ricans cannot vote in general elections despite being U.S. citizens, but they can exert a powerful influence with relatives on the mainland.

The effects of Hinchcliffe's remarks are felt on the island and elsewhere: One of the biggest artists on the planet, the Grammy-award winning Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, shortly afterward.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez, shared a video to his Instagram account Tuesday detailing the origins of Puerto Rico and its inhabitants' prominence in politics, sports and entertainment. The caption read: “garbage.”

“We have been fighting since day one of our existence, we are the definition of heart and resistance,” he wrote in Spanish. "Here we stand, here we are, and for those who forget who we are... don’t worry, we proudly remind you.”

Ricky Martin, who had previously endorsed Harris, was also offended by the comment and said “that’s what they think of us,” on Instagram.

A representative for Anuel AA, another famous Puerto Rican star who endorsed Trump last month, said he was on tour and unable to comment on Hinchcliffe's remarks.

Jam, known for songs such as "Travesuras," "Voy a Beber" and the J Balvin collaboration "X" expressed his support for Trump last month at a rally in Las Vegas, where Trump seemed to mistake him for a woman. "Latin Music superstar Nicky Jam! Do you know Nicky, she's hot. Where's Nicky?" he said.

As a result, the Mexican pop-rock band Maná has removed its 2016 song with Nicky Jam, "De pies a cabeza," from online platforms. "Maná does not work with racists," the group said in an Instagram post explaining the decision.

Maná is rallying with Harris in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Berenice Bautista contributed to this report from Mexico City.

