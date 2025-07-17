Man, 22, charged in killings of 'American Idol' music supervisor and her husband in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A 22-year-old man suspected in the shooting deaths of a longtime music supervisor for "American Idol" and her husband at their home in Los Angeles was charged with two counts of murder Thursday.

Police said officers conducting a welfare check Monday at a gated house in the Encino neighborhood found the bodies of a woman and man with gunshot wounds. The victims were later identified as Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca, both 70.

Raymond Boodarian, an Encino resident, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, police said. Investigators believe he was burglarizing the residence July 10 while the couple was away and shot them when they suddenly returned.

Boodarian faces charges including murder and first-degree burglary, Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams told reporters. Arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 20.

Boodarian could not be reached for comment. Messages were sent to the public defender’s office inquiring if one of its attorneys was representing him.

Kaye was with “American Idol,” the hit singing competition TV series, for more than 15 years and was working on the upcoming season at the time of her death.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.