Library of Congress appoints Arthur Sze to a second 1-year term as US poet laureate

NEW YORK — U.S. poet laureate Arthur Sze has been appointed to a second one-year term by the Library of Congress, where he has served without incident despite last year's ouster of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Sze, a highly regarded poet and translator, said in a statement Tuesday that he plans to travel the country with his project “Words Bridging Worlds,” which will include readings, discussions and workshops.

“I am excited to embark on taking my signature project, ‘Words Bridging Worlds,’ to multiple cities to celebrate poetry and poetry in translation, and where people can use the book to try translating poems from another language into English,” he said.

Sze, 75, began his first term as poet laureate last fall, during a time of upheaval at the library. President Donald Trump had fired Hayden a few months earlier, part of his battle against what he calls "woke" culture in government institutions. Trump has also pushed the Smithsonian Institution to avoid "divisive narratives," and forced out the leadership at the Kennedy Center while adding his name to the center's building, leading many performers to call off planned appearances. The center will close for repairs this summer.

But since Hayden's departure, the Library of Congress has mostly remained out of the news and continued to hold traditional events such as the National Book Festival. The White House named then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as the acting librarian, but the library's announcements about each of Sze's appointments identify longtime library official Robert Randolph Newlen as acting librarian.

“Arthur Sze is opening the world of poetry by giving us a unique view of his process of writing and translating poetry — and challenging students and the public to try writing and translating poetry as well,” Newlen said in a statement Tuesday.

Laureates, who are expected to avoid political commentary, have a mission to "raise the national consciousness to a greater appreciation of the reading and writing of poetry,” according to the library's website. Sze's predecessors include Joy Harjo, Robert Pinsky and Billy Collins.

Sze's poetry collections include “Sight Lines,” winner of the National Book Award, and “Compass Rose,” a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. “Transient Worlds,” in which Sze highlights poetry in translation, was published Tuesday.

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