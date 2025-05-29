Leon Thomas is ‘ready for the moment’ with new album 'MUTT Deluxe: HEEL'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Leon Thomas is such a believer of speaking dreams into existence that the artist-producer has been patiently awaiting — yet expecting — his current moment of musical appreciation.

“I feel like this is like a 20-year-long, overnight success, and I’m really enjoying just the process. I feel ready for the moment,” said the alternative R&B artist, who’s releasing his “MUTT Deluxe: HEEL” album on Friday. “Not to get too spiritual, but I feel like the steps I’m on are ordered, and it’s just my time to show the world what I can do.”

After winning a Grammy last year as co-producer on SZA's song "Snooze,'' Thomas is now experiencing his own solo success. The single "MUTT," from his 2024 critically acclaimed sophomore album of the same name, reached No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts, including Hot R&B Songs, Adult R&B airplay and R&B Streaming Songs. It also peaked at No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100, boosted by a recent Chris Brown-remix that will appear on the deluxe.

Once known for his role on the Nickelodeon series "Victorious" of the 2010s, the R&B-rock-funk artist recruited heavyweight features for "HEEL," including Big Sean, Kehlani and Halle Bailey. Nine new songs were added, both originals and remixes.

“It's God's plan ... Coming from the world of acting, I’d had my fair share of fame and taste of what the high life felt like. But starting off with my debut album, really having to grind and play really small rooms and build from scratch was such a humbling experience,” said Thomas of “Electric Dusk” which dropped in 2023. “That really built me, and I wouldn’t trade that experience for the world.”

The 31-year-old, who’s produced songs for Drake, Kanye West, Toni Braxton and Babyface, spoke with The Associated Press about stepping into the spotlight, vulnerability and being protective of Ariana Grande. The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: How have you managed the transition from in-demand producer to solo artist?

THOMAS: I prayed on this. I did the internal work to be ready for what comes with the spotlight. And, I don’t know, I’m just taking it one step at a time.

I learned a lot from working behind the scenes, though. I was able to watch everybody’s climb to the top … and it was good to be a fly on the wall to a lot of my friends’ greatness before I had an opportunity to climb the mountain myself.

AP: How did your “Rather Be Alone” collaboration with Halle Bailey come together?

THOMAS: It was very organic … I played her the record and she really resonated with it, and I feel like you should write your life, and you should find ways to use your experience as the paint on the canvas. And I think both of us were going through pretty crazy breakups. So, I think it was important to lead with that song because it’s like the truest record right now on the project.

AP: It seems like this era of R&B doesn't embrace vulnerability like in earlier decades. Why where you both so transparent?

THOMAS: It’s a generation of filters. But I think some of the craziest and most viral moments are without any of the bells and whistles. And that’s the whole Catch-22. It’s like there’s lots of technological advancements, but I think things that are real, that really like celebrate the human experience, will always be celebrated.

AP: How were you able to successfully break out of the Nickelodeon box and transition into music?

THOMAS: It’s really hard being a Black male coming from the Nickelodeon-Viacom space because this is epic branding all over the world. I mean, this is like 80 countries … that are kind of fed that image of you. So, I think for me, the biggest thing was really taking the time to study acting.

Even when I stepped over into music, it’s not like I just jumped into it because I had some fans who grew up watching me. I decided to study under the legendary Babyface, started working with Ty Dolla $ign, Boi-1da, Drake — I was around some epic legends in the field, and I feel like the best teacher is experience.

AP: Do you ever reminisce with Adriana Grande about your time as “Victorious” castmates?

THOMAS: We finished our last two years of high school together in a small classroom with one teacher and spent many ... weekends hanging out and watching movies and kicking it. That’s really my friend, and I’m so proud of her. … There’s so much growth that happened, and I am very protective over her and she’s the same about me. And it’s just good to have real friends in this (industry) — it can be kind of tricky.

