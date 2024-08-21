King Charles III meets with survivors of stabbing rampage that fueled unrest across Britain

LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III met Tuesday with survivors of the stabbing rampage that killed three young girls in northern England, viewing flowers and teddy bears laid in remembrance of the victims and signing a book of condolence as Britain recovers from widespread unrest fueled by misinformation around the tragedy.

The monarch traveled to the seaside town of Southport, northwest of Liverpool, for a private meeting where he heard the experiences of some of the children who were attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

After the meeting, Charles signed the book of condolence at Southport Town Hall, adding, “In deepest sympathy.”

The king's visit came as people throughout Britain assess the implications of a week of anti-immigrant unrest that followed the attack after right-wing activists used social media to spread false claims that a Muslim immigrant was behind the stabbing.

But in Southport, the community has focused on the three young girls who lost their lives in the attack: Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9.

On Tuesday, Charles offered his support.

Crowds cheered the king outside Southport Town Hall, where mourners have placed bunches of flowers and cuddly toys in tribute to the slain children.

Among those meeting the monarch were Paige Whitby, Harriet Neal, Naomi Taylor, all 13, and 10-year-old Emie Todd. The children said they raised 2,000 pounds ($2,600) for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by selling lemonade.

“It was shocking to meet the king,″ Naomi said. “We were excited and nervous.’’

Charles also met with police, paramedics and other emergency service workers who responded to the attack and the disorder that followed, as well as local people who helped each other out in a time of confusion and distress.

That included siblings Antony and Jenna Johnson who run an ice cream shop in Southport and gave free treats to local children in the days after the attack.

“We wanted to give out ice creams after the riot because the kids had all been terrified,″ Jenna Johnson said. “We wanted to give them something to come out of the house for.”

The U.K.'s worst unrest in more than a decade led to some 1,100 arrests. The government pledged that rioters who hurled bricks at police, looted shops and attacked mosques and hotels used to house asylum-seekers would feel "the full force of the law."

