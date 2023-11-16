Justin Torres and Ned Blackhawk are among the winners of National Book Awards

NEW YORK — (AP) — Justin Torres' novel "Blackouts" has won the National Book Award for fiction.

On Wednesday night, the nonfiction prize was awarded to Ned Blackhawk's “The Rediscovery of America” and young people's literature was won by Dan Santat's “A First Time for Everything.” Craig Santos Perez's “from incorporated territory (åmot)” was cited for best poetry, and Stênio Gardel's “The Words That Remain,” translated from Portuguese by Bruna Dantas Lobato, won for literature in translation.

Oprah Winfrey gave an emotional keynote address during the dinner ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street, and honorary medals were presented to poet Rita Dove and to Paul Yamazaki, a longtime bookseller at San Francisco's famed City Lights store.

Winners in the five competitive categories each received $10,000.

