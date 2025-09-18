Jon Stewart to host 'The Daily Show' in rare mid-week appearance a day after Kimmel suspension

Jon Stewart plans to host Thursday's episode of "The Daily Show," one day after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Stewart's featured guest will be Maria Ressa, the journalist and author of "How to Stand Up to a Dictator." Ressa also shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for freedom of expression in her home country of the Philippines.

Stewart normally hosts only on Mondays. The Emmy winner helmed "The Daily Show" from 1999 through 2015, delivering sharp, satirical takes on politics and current events and interviews with newsmakers. He returned to host once a week during the run-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Kimmel made several remarks about the reaction to the Kirk's killing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday and Tuesday nights, including that "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

ABC suspended Kimmel's show after a group of ABC-affiliated stations said it would not air the show, and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said his agency had a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC and network parent Walt Disney Co. accountable for spreading misinformation.

Kimmel has not commented on the suspension. His supporters say Carr misread what the comic said and that nowhere did he specifically suggest that Tyler Robinson — the man Utah authorities allege fatally shot Kirk — was conservative.

